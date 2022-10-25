-36.59% percent quarterly performance for Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) stock priced at $75.68, up 2.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.165 and dropped to $75.265 before settling in for the closing price of $75.07. LBRDK’s price has ranged from $71.70 to $177.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 80.40%. With a float of $122.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.83 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.43, operating margin of -0.30, and the pretax margin is +96.15.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Broadband Corporation is 7.16%, while institutional ownership is 95.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 259. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10 shares at a rate of $25.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $110.76, making the entire transaction worth $11,076. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +74.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Broadband Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Liberty Broadband Corporation, LBRDK], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.38. The third major resistance level sits at $79.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.58. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.89.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.85 billion, the company has a total of 153,785K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 988,000 K while annual income is 732,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 239,000 K while its latest quarter income was 465,000 K.