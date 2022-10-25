-38.16% percent quarterly performance for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On October 24, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) opened at $0.6188, lower -2.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6234 and dropped to $0.5968 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for HYMC have ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.40% at the time writing. With a float of $155.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 95 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 28.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 6,375,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.27, taking the stock ownership to the 18,408,240 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 7,817,401 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $7,228,751. This insider now owns 735,117 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 20.32 million, its volume of 1.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7171, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0114. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6233 in the near term. At $0.6366, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6499. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5834. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5701.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are currently 199,713K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 112.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,730 K according to its annual income of -88,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,830 K and its income totaled -8,980 K.