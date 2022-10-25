$4.10M in average volume shows that Asana Inc. (ASAN) is heading in the right direction

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.35, soaring 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.70 and dropped to $18.30 before settling in for the closing price of $19.40. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAN’s price has moved between $16.19 and $145.79.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.70%. With a float of $54.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1666 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.72, operating margin of -70.07, and the pretax margin is -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Asana Inc. is 41.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 22, was worth 6,942. In this transaction GC, Corporate Secretary of this company sold 303 shares at a rate of $22.91, taking the stock ownership to the 168,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,754 for $23.60, making the entire transaction worth $112,204. This insider now owns 612,106 shares in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Asana Inc. (ASAN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) raw stochastic average was set at 26.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.14 in the near term. At $20.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.82. The third support level lies at $17.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.67 billion based on 191,761K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 378,440 K and income totals -288,340 K. The company made 134,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -112,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.