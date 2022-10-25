$4.20M in average volume shows that SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is heading in the right direction

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $3.25, up 21.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.95 and dropped to $3.03 before settling in for the closing price of $3.22. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.80-$15.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.50%. With a float of $9.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.90 million.

The firm has a total of 9 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18122.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR], we can find that recorded value of 8.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 98.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 266.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.38.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 54.37 million has total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2 K and last quarter income was -188 K.