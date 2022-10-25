4.85% volatility in Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) stock priced at $186.10, up 4.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $194.72 and dropped to $184.55 before settling in for the closing price of $185.63. LAD’s price has ranged from $180.00 to $349.61 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 21.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.30%. With a float of $26.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21150 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.10, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +6.50.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Lithia Motors Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 43,440. In this transaction Director of this company sold 180 shares at a rate of $241.34, taking the stock ownership to the 1,839 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $268.43, making the entire transaction worth $268,428. This insider now owns 36,735 shares in total.

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $12.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.64 while generating a return on equity of 29.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 11.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.10% during the next five years compared to 36.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lithia Motors Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 44.73, a number that is poised to hit 10.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 37.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD)

The latest stats from [Lithia Motors Inc., LAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.81 million was superior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.49.

During the past 100 days, Lithia Motors Inc.’s (LAD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $236.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $281.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $197.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $201.07. The third major resistance level sits at $207.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $180.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $176.90.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.25 billion, the company has a total of 27,527K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,832 M while annual income is 1,060 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,240 M while its latest quarter income was 331,300 K.