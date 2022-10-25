-6.26% percent quarterly performance for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $74.03, plunging -1.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.28 and dropped to $70.00 before settling in for the closing price of $75.45. Within the past 52 weeks, TWLO’s price has moved between $62.10 and $368.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 59.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -63.00%. With a float of $171.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8510 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.25, operating margin of -31.69, and the pretax margin is -33.81.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 26,309. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 397 shares at a rate of $66.27, taking the stock ownership to the 155,687 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,652 for $75.66, making the entire transaction worth $124,990. This insider now owns 79,852 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -33.43 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Looking closely at Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.46.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 24.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.52. However, in the short run, Twilio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.53. Second resistance stands at $77.04. The third major resistance level sits at $79.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.97.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.73 billion based on 181,679K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,842 M and income totals -949,900 K. The company made 943,350 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -322,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.