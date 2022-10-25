6.54% volatility in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $3.24. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $3.18 before settling in for the closing price of $3.23. Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has traded in a range of $3.03-$6.78.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -8.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.90%. With a float of $341.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.28 million.

In an organization with 105 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.42 million. That was better than the volume of 4.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. However, in the short run, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.07.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 344,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 168,600 K in contrast with the sum of 187,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,000 K and last quarter income was -72,420 K.