7.97% volatility in Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On October 24, 2022, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) opened at $1.43, higher 11.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.75 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for SOPA have ranged from $1.37 to $77.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -706.60% at the time writing. With a float of $15.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.35 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 37.64%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 28.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 13.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7256, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5413. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7767 in the near term. At $1.9733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9367.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are currently 25,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 520 K according to its annual income of -34,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 500 K and its income totaled -7,500 K.