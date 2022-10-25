7.98% volatility in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) last month: This is a red flag warning

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.32, soaring 0.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.37 and dropped to $7.06 before settling in for the closing price of $7.30. Within the past 52 weeks, CUK’s price has moved between $5.43 and $23.29.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -35.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.90%. With a float of $144.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

In an organization with 39000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.24 and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 24.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.88. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.45. Second resistance stands at $7.56. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.83.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.98 billion based on 185,888K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,908 M and income totals -9,501 M. The company made 4,305 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -770,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.