A look at Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s (BNR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 24, 2022, Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) opened at $2.05, lower -18.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.07 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $2.12. Price fluctuations for BNR have ranged from $1.74 to $17.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -11.20% at the time writing. With a float of $62.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.86 million.

The firm has a total of 1394 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.70, operating margin of -156.94, and the pretax margin is -156.70.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Burning Rock Biotech Limited is 5.83%, while institutional ownership is 57.70%.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -156.87 while generating a return on equity of -37.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -2.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Burning Rock Biotech Limited, BNR], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s (BNR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.23.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) Key Stats

There are currently 105,109K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 180.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 79,690 K according to its annual income of -125,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,530 K and its income totaled -39,140 K.