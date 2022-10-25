A look at CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $4.60, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.422 before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Over the past 52 weeks, PRTS has traded in a range of $4.32-$17.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 13.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -437.70%. With a float of $50.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1529 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.15, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -1.71.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 5.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 14,822. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 2,167 shares at a rate of $6.84, taking the stock ownership to the 534,097 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s VP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $7.05, making the entire transaction worth $70,500. This insider now owns 536,264 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.87 in the near term. At $4.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.17.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 254.16 million has total of 54,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 582,440 K in contrast with the sum of -10,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 176,220 K and last quarter income was 4,120 K.