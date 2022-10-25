A look at Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On October 24, 2022, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $4.20, lower -5.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.90 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. Price fluctuations for TTCF have ranged from $4.05 to $19.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -214.10% at the time writing. With a float of $44.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.36, operating margin of -17.33, and the pretax margin is -18.50.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -40.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Looking closely at Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 3.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.53. However, in the short run, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.21. Second resistance stands at $4.36. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.61.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are currently 82,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 327.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,430 K according to its annual income of -87,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,110 K and its income totaled -26,440 K.