A major move is in the offing as Euronav NV (EURN) market cap hits 3.65 billion

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $18.09, up 2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.19 and dropped to $17.78 before settling in for the closing price of $17.71. Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has traded in a range of $7.91-$19.16.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -160.90%. With a float of $122.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.68 million.

The firm has a total of 3147 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 53.02%, while institutional ownership is 33.66%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -160.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Euronav NV’s (EURN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Euronav NV, EURN], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 87.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.43. The third major resistance level sits at $18.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.43.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.65 billion has total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 445,090 K in contrast with the sum of -338,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 148,690 K and last quarter income was -4,900 K.