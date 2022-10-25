A major move is in the offing as UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) market cap hits 535.95 million

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.23, plunging -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.60 and dropped to $3.13 before settling in for the closing price of $3.64. Within the past 52 weeks, TIGR’s price has moved between $2.68 and $10.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 117.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -15.30%. With a float of $104.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 24.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05 and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.75. Second resistance stands at $3.91. The third major resistance level sits at $4.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.81.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 535.95 million based on 164,811K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 264,490 K and income totals 14,690 K. The company made 53,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -890 K in sales during its previous quarter.