AAP (Advance Auto Parts Inc.) climbed 3.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 24, 2022, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) trading session started at the price of $173.50, that was 3.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.67 and dropped to $173.05 before settling in for the closing price of $171.34. A 52-week range for AAP has been $154.46 – $244.55.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.70%. With a float of $59.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.45 million.

The firm has a total of 41000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.59, operating margin of +8.21, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.59) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.62, a number that is poised to hit 3.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advance Auto Parts Inc., AAP], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.75.

During the past 100 days, Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s (AAP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $196.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $177.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $179.07. The third major resistance level sits at $181.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $171.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $170.60.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Key Stats

There are 60,118K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.55 billion. As of now, sales total 10,998 M while income totals 616,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,665 M while its last quarter net income were 144,400 K.