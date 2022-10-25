AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.2022, up 6.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2278 and dropped to $0.2022 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Over the past 52 weeks, ACRX has traded in a range of $0.16-$0.96.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -30.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.20%. With a float of $145.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -33.18, operating margin of -1294.78, and the pretax margin is -1245.35.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 10,333. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 46,400 shares at a rate of $0.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,016,919 shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1245.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ACRX) raw stochastic average was set at 16.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2550, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2926. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2266 in the near term. At $0.2400, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2522. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2010, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1888. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1754.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.61 million has total of 147,332K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,820 K in contrast with the sum of -35,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 570 K and last quarter income was 70,670 K.