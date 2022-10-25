Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 43,660 K

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.48, soaring 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.64 and dropped to $6.18 before settling in for the closing price of $6.47. Within the past 52 weeks, ADPT’s price has moved between $5.95 and $37.55.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -32.50%. With a float of $140.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.02, operating margin of -135.39, and the pretax margin is -134.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 16,285. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 2,284 shares at a rate of $7.13, taking the stock ownership to the 116,643 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 841 for $7.61, making the entire transaction worth $6,400. This insider now owns 118,927 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -134.30 while generating a return on equity of -30.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.06 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.77 in the near term. At $6.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.85.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 924.00 million based on 142,873K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 154,340 K and income totals -207,280 K. The company made 43,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.