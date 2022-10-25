Affimed N.V. (AFMD) last year’s performance of -74.12% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 24, 2022, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) opened at $1.65, lower -6.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.5239 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. Price fluctuations for AFMD have ranged from $1.40 to $7.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.90% at the time writing. With a float of $137.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Affimed N.V. (AFMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.3290. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6254. Second resistance stands at $1.7007. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7515. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4993, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4485. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3732.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

There are currently 123,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 207.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,760 K according to its annual income of -68,060 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,770 K and its income totaled -20,660 K.