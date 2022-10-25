Agrify Corporation (AGFY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -84.49%

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.25, plunging -25.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.26 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.22. Within the past 52 weeks, AGFY’s price has moved between $2.11 and $235.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.70%. With a float of $2.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 million.

In an organization with 136 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 12,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $26,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -49.42, a number that is poised to hit -4.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -11.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 595.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 255.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.09. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.07. Second resistance stands at $2.47. The third major resistance level sits at $2.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.23. The third support level lies at $0.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.01 million based on 2,668K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,860 K and income totals -32,470 K. The company made 19,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -93,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.