Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) with a beta value of 0.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

October 24, 2022, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) trading session started at the price of $243.39, that was 1.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $245.91 and dropped to $241.875 before settling in for the closing price of $241.29. A 52-week range for APD has been $216.24 – $316.39.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.60%. With a float of $220.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.00 million.

The firm has a total of 20625 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.37, operating margin of +21.44, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 1,733,760. In this transaction Executive VP & General Counsel of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $288.96, taking the stock ownership to the 13,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,679 for $297.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,939. This insider now owns 3,316 shares in total.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +19.65 while generating a return on equity of 15.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.58% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.03, a number that is poised to hit 2.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Air Products and Chemicals Inc., APD], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.31.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 44.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $247.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $245.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $247.94. The third major resistance level sits at $249.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $239.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $237.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

There are 221,799K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 53.44 billion. As of now, sales total 10,323 M while income totals 2,099 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,189 M while its last quarter net income were 582,100 K.