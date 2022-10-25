American Express Company (AXP) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $141.30, up 1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.79 and dropped to $140.37 before settling in for the closing price of $140.04. Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has traded in a range of $130.65-$199.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.10%. With a float of $748.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $752.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 64000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American Express Company (AXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 667,355. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,005 shares at a rate of $166.63, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 48,160 for $178.38, making the entire transaction worth $8,590,632. This insider now owns 31,285 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Express Company’s (AXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.75, a number that is poised to hit 2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.66 million, its volume of 5.43 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.33.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 27.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.49 in the near term. At $145.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $146.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $136.65.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.99 billion has total of 749,748K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 43,663 M in contrast with the sum of 8,060 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,834 M and last quarter income was 1,964 M.