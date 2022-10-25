Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) 20 Days SMA touches 0.03%: The odds favor the bear

On October 24, 2022, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) opened at $1.87, lower -8.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9199 and dropped to $1.745 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Price fluctuations for APDN have ranged from $0.62 to $7.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.90% at the time writing. With a float of $12.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.88 million.

The firm has a total of 78 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 306.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 304.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3840, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1594. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8716. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9832. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0465. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6334. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5218.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

There are currently 11,983K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 23.34 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,030 K according to its annual income of -14,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,300 K and its income totaled -1,120 K.