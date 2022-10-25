Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,530 K

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.49, plunging -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.4243 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Within the past 52 weeks, ARDX’s price has moved between $0.49 and $1.92.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -44.20%. With a float of $148.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 86 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.27, operating margin of -1528.63, and the pretax margin is -1566.42.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ardelyx Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 35.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 150,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.50, taking the stock ownership to the 195,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 3,000 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,760. This insider now owns 89,369 shares in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.46 while generating a return on equity of -151.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ardelyx Inc.’s (ARDX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2405, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9037. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4786 in the near term. At $1.5271, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5543. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4029, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3757. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3272.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 215.17 million based on 154,636K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,100 K and income totals -158,170 K. The company made 2,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.