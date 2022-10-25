Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) average volume reaches $5.75M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 24, 2022, Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) trading session started at the price of $0.53, that was -1.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.50 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for ASTR has been $0.50 – $13.58.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 89.30%. With a float of $202.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $264.56 million.

The firm has a total of 324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Astra Space Operations Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Astra Space Operations Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 124,960. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 857,082 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s former 10% owner sold 1,400,000 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,946,000. This insider now owns 20,888,053 shares in total.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Astra Space Operations Inc., ASTR], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Astra Space Operations Inc.’s (ASTR) raw stochastic average was set at 1.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7704, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4852. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5317. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5458. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5617. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4858. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4717.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Key Stats

There are 265,431K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.24 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -257,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,680 K while its last quarter net income were -82,300 K.