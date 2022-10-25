Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) with a beta value of 0.94 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $4.25, up 4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $3.99 before settling in for the closing price of $4.23. Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has traded in a range of $2.83-$20.04.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.40%. With a float of $93.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 434 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of -1673.85, and the pretax margin is -1672.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 74,548. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 14,806 shares at a rate of $5.04, taking the stock ownership to the 457,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, Head of R&D sold 4,124 for $5.03, making the entire transaction worth $20,760. This insider now owns 158,882 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.98) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1672.28 while generating a return on equity of -91.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.59 million, its volume of 1.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 177.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.57 in the near term. At $4.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 369.07 million has total of 94,362K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,340 K in contrast with the sum of -340,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 51,580 K and last quarter income was 18,470 K.