Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) last year’s performance of 8.80% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 24, 2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) trading session started at the price of $235.30, that was 1.79% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $238.38 and dropped to $233.45 before settling in for the closing price of $232.74. A 52-week range for ADP has been $192.26 – $261.59.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 5.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.40%. With a float of $414.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $415.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 57,544. In this transaction Corp. VP of this company sold 252 shares at a rate of $228.35, taking the stock ownership to the 6,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President & CEO sold 52,254 for $234.70, making the entire transaction worth $12,263,965. This insider now owns 44,426 shares in total.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.46) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.50% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 76.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)

Looking closely at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.98.

During the past 100 days, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) raw stochastic average was set at 62.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $223.46. However, in the short run, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $239.04. Second resistance stands at $241.18. The third major resistance level sits at $243.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $234.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $231.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $229.18.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Key Stats

There are 415,292K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 97.01 billion. As of now, sales total 16,498 M while income totals 2,949 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,128 M while its last quarter net income were 625,500 K.