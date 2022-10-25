AutoNation Inc. (AN) is -10.85% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $97.00, soaring 3.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.67 and dropped to $96.24 before settling in for the closing price of $96.90. Within the past 52 weeks, AN’s price has moved between $94.92 and $135.57.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 325.40%. With a float of $46.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 22200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.42, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is +7.00.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 3,361,490. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 31,925 shares at a rate of $105.29, taking the stock ownership to the 6,159,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 48,213 for $104.58, making the entire transaction worth $5,041,879. This insider now owns 6,191,282 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $6.22) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.31 while generating a return on equity of 48.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 325.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 34.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

AutoNation Inc. (AN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.27, a number that is poised to hit 6.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

The latest stats from [AutoNation Inc., AN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.21 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.15.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $112.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $102.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $103.60. The third major resistance level sits at $106.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $97.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.74. The third support level lies at $93.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.56 billion based on 55,984K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,844 M and income totals 1,373 M. The company made 6,869 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 376,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.