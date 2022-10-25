Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is 10.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) stock priced at $5.07, up 3.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $5.07 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. BBVA’s price has ranged from $3.93 to $7.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.50%. With a float of $5.97 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.01 billion.

In an organization with 112465 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is 7.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.90%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.10% during the next five years compared to 5.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85

Technical Analysis of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s (BBVA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. However, in the short run, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.18. Second resistance stands at $5.21. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.03. The third support level lies at $5.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.79 billion, the company has a total of 6,386,668K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,923 M while annual income is 5,504 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,486 M while its latest quarter income was 1,784 M.