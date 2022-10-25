Bank OZK (OZK) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,187 M

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $41.17, up 4.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.61 and dropped to $40.505 before settling in for the closing price of $40.09. Over the past 52 weeks, OZK has traded in a range of $34.79-$51.39.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.10%. With a float of $120.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.71 million.

In an organization with 2542 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Bank OZK is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.03) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +48.78 while generating a return on equity of 12.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 11.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank OZK’s (OZK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Bank OZK’s (OZK) raw stochastic average was set at 74.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.94. However, in the short run, Bank OZK’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.92. Second resistance stands at $43.82. The third major resistance level sits at $45.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.72.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.58 billion has total of 125,444K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,187 M in contrast with the sum of 579,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 307,810 K and last quarter income was 136,410 K.