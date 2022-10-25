BBBY (Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.) dropped -8.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 24, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) opened at $4.70, lower -8.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.725 and dropped to $4.26 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. Price fluctuations for BBBY have ranged from $4.38 to $30.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -269.00% at the time writing. With a float of $78.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.68, a number that is poised to hit -1.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Looking closely at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), its last 5-days average volume was 9.06 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 186.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.74. However, in the short run, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.57. Second resistance stands at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $5.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.64.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

There are currently 80,363K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 370.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,868 M according to its annual income of -559,620 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,437 M and its income totaled -366,160 K.