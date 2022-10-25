Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) volume exceeds 1.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 24, 2022, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) opened at $0.20, lower -6.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.204 and dropped to $0.1725 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for BNTC have ranged from $0.19 to $3.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.10% at the time writing. With a float of $23.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.81 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -827.12, operating margin of -23044.07, and the pretax margin is -23528.81.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Benitec Biopharma Inc. is 8.63%, while institutional ownership is 51.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 32,126. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,553 shares at a rate of $3.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 37,947 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $120,687. This insider now owns 989,447 shares in total.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.44) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23528.81 while generating a return on equity of -91.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Benitec Biopharma Inc., BNTC], we can find that recorded value of 1.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s (BNTC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 159.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3889. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2044. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2359. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1570. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1414.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) Key Stats

There are currently 8,172K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.86 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 70 K according to its annual income of -18,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,070 K.