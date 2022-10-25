BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -14.73% last month.

October 24, 2022, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) trading session started at the price of $0.31, that was -9.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.31 and dropped to $0.2632 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for BIMI has been $0.27 – $13.35.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 35.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -256.60%. With a float of $22.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 524 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.97, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -128.89.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BIMI International Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 36.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -250.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -256.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.69

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3860, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8807. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2999 in the near term. At $0.3283, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2347. The third support level lies at $0.2063 if the price breaches the second support level.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

There are 22,859K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.17 million. As of now, sales total 27,080 K while income totals -34,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,930 K while its last quarter net income were -4,140 K.