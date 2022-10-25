BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.10% last month.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.79, soaring 3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.92 and dropped to $34.45 before settling in for the closing price of $34.54. Within the past 52 weeks, BWA’s price has moved between $31.14 and $50.09.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.00%. With a float of $235.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49300 employees.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 706,474. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 17,543 shares at a rate of $40.27, taking the stock ownership to the 40,380 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 4,000 for $38.75, making the entire transaction worth $155,016. This insider now owns 57,923 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.87) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.80% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 48.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.22 in the near term. At $36.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.87. The third support level lies at $33.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.25 billion based on 236,831K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,838 M and income totals 537,000 K. The company made 3,759 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 216,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.