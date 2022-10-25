BSBR (Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.) dropped -7.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $5.91, down -7.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.92 and dropped to $5.67 before settling in for the closing price of $6.18. Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has traded in a range of $4.76-$7.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.70%. With a float of $3.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.43 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52993 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 13.72%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.46 while generating a return on equity of 14.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.48 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s (BSBR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.87 in the near term. At $6.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.37.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.58 billion has total of 3,733,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,787 M in contrast with the sum of 2,877 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,378 M and last quarter income was 4,143 M.