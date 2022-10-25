Can Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) drop of -2.06% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $18.15, down -1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.17 and dropped to $16.74 before settling in for the closing price of $18.30. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $13.64-$176.65.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $217.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $288.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2552 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The latest stats from [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.67 million was inferior to 14.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 7.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.08. The third major resistance level sits at $20.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.22. The third support level lies at $15.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.14 billion has total of 289,069K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 364,130 K and last quarter income was -186,400 K.