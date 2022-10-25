Can American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) drop of -3.68% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 24, 2022, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) opened at $189.92, lower -1.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $191.43 and dropped to $184.18 before settling in for the closing price of $187.56. Price fluctuations for AMT have ranged from $178.17 to $294.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 49.50% at the time writing. With a float of $464.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6378 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.88, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 37,941. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $252.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 150 for $254.53, making the entire transaction worth $38,180. This insider now owns 6,571 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.96) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Tower Corporation (AMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 234.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.55.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 6.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $233.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $245.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $189.83 in the near term. At $194.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $197.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $182.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $179.75. The third support level lies at $175.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

There are currently 465,587K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 86.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,357 M according to its annual income of 2,568 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,674 M and its income totaled 898,200 K.