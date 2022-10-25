Can International Money Express Inc.’s (IMXI) hike of 8.46% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock priced at $25.77, up 4.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.805 and dropped to $25.31 before settling in for the closing price of $25.58. IMXI’s price has ranged from $14.66 to $26.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.00%. With a float of $33.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 674 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.17, operating margin of +2.10, and the pretax margin is +15.97.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Money Express Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 541,511. In this transaction Director of this company sold 21,000 shares at a rate of $25.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,803,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 21,000 for $25.79, making the entire transaction worth $541,511. This insider now owns 1,803,351 shares in total.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.82 while generating a return on equity of 39.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Money Express Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI)

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, International Money Express Inc.’s (IMXI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.21 in the near term. At $27.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.77. The third support level lies at $24.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 972.12 million, the company has a total of 37,875K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 459,210 K while annual income is 46,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 136,940 K while its latest quarter income was 15,980 K.