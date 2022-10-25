Can New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) drop of -17.61% in a week be considered a lucky break?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.94, plunging -16.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.95 and dropped to $17.01 before settling in for the closing price of $22.79. Within the past 52 weeks, EDU’s price has moved between $8.40 and $29.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 11.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -134.60%. With a float of $166.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46653 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.51, operating margin of -31.64, and the pretax margin is -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Education & Training Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Latest Financial update

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.44) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.81% during the next five years compared to -19.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

The latest stats from [New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., EDU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.37 million was inferior to 3.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) raw stochastic average was set at 37.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.64. The third major resistance level sits at $23.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.76. The third support level lies at $14.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.24 billion based on 169,938K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,105 M and income totals -1,188 M. The company made 524,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -189,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.