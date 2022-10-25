Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 32,033 M

October 24, 2022, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) trading session started at the price of $97.57, that was 1.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.50 and dropped to $96.43 before settling in for the closing price of $96.25. A 52-week range for COF has been $90.27 – $170.00.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 420.00%. With a float of $379.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53600 employees.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Capital One Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 60,564. In this transaction President, U.S. Card of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $100.94, taking the stock ownership to the 12,243 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Controller sold 322 for $108.85, making the entire transaction worth $35,050. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $5.09) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +38.42 while generating a return on equity of 20.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 420.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 31.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.79, a number that is poised to hit 5.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) saw its 5-day average volume 3.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.56.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 19.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $98.56 in the near term. At $99.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $100.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

There are 383,818K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 36.95 billion. As of now, sales total 32,033 M while income totals 12,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,810 M while its last quarter net income were 2,031 M.