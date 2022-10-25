CarMax Inc. (KMX) volume exceeds 4.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) stock priced at $55.28, up 4.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.47 and dropped to $54.85 before settling in for the closing price of $55.69. KMX’s price has ranged from $55.02 to $155.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 15.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.10%. With a float of $156.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32647 employees.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,473,836. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & CHRO of this company sold 15,555 shares at a rate of $94.75, taking the stock ownership to the 4,988 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s EVP and CITO sold 3,456 for $93.91, making the entire transaction worth $324,553. This insider now owns 8,769 shares in total.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CarMax Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarMax Inc. (KMX)

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) saw its 5-day average volume 4.26 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.81.

During the past 100 days, CarMax Inc.’s (KMX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.52 in the near term. At $60.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.28.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.33 billion, the company has a total of 158,015K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,900 M while annual income is 1,151 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,145 M while its latest quarter income was 125,910 K.