Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) average volume reaches $60.73M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) stock priced at $8.11, up 0.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.28 and dropped to $7.915 before settling in for the closing price of $8.20. CCL’s price has ranged from $6.11 to $25.29 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -35.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 35.90%. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.61 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Carnival Corporation & plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days average volume was 71.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 48.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 26.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.08. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.36. Second resistance stands at $8.50. The third major resistance level sits at $8.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.63.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.96 billion, the company has a total of 1,112,707K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,908 M while annual income is -9,501 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,305 M while its latest quarter income was -770,000 K.