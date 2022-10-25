Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 856,600 K

October 24, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $6.69, that was -2.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $30.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 10.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2512 workers is very important to gauge.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Company, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.76 million was inferior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.87. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.09.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 91,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 555.88 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 856,600 K while its last quarter net income were 37,400 K.