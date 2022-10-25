Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 856,600 K

October 24, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $6.69, that was -2.95% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.70 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. A 52-week range for CENX has been $5.27 – $30.36.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 10.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2512 workers is very important to gauge.
Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Updates
Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.
Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Performance Highlights and Predictions
Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.
Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators
You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)
The latest stats from [Century Aluminum Company, CENX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.76 million was inferior to 2.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.
During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 17.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.87. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.09.
Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats
There are 91,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 555.88 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 856,600 K while its last quarter net income were 37,400 K.