CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) kicked off at the price of $104.13: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $107.27, plunging -3.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $107.54 and dropped to $103.05 before settling in for the closing price of $107.37. Within the past 52 weeks, CF’s price has moved between $55.29 and $119.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 12.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 187.90%. With a float of $198.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.35) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 3.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.49 million, its volume of 2.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.11.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 61.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.76 in the near term. At $109.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $111.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.78.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.18 billion based on 199,261K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,538 M and income totals 917,000 K. The company made 3,389 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,165 M in sales during its previous quarter.