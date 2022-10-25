ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is -19.93% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $12.68, down -1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.72 and dropped to $11.78 before settling in for the closing price of $12.65. Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has traded in a range of $8.50-$28.72.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -18.10%. With a float of $328.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $339.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1436 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of -110.14, and the pretax margin is -56.09.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 151,127. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $15.11, taking the stock ownership to the 747,256 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $15.11, making the entire transaction worth $151,137. This insider now owns 24,162 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -54.87 while generating a return on equity of -48.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) saw its 5-day average volume 7.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.83 in the near term. At $13.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. The third support level lies at $10.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.12 billion has total of 339,868K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 241,010 K in contrast with the sum of -132,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 108,290 K and last quarter income was -92,700 K.