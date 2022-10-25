Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) soared 6.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 24, 2022, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) opened at $0.30, higher 6.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3299 and dropped to $0.25 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Price fluctuations for CEMI have ranged from $0.29 to $2.47 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 21.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.30% at the time writing. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.22 million.

In an organization with 337 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7176. However, in the short run, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3466. Second resistance stands at $0.3782. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2184. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1868.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

There are currently 35,392K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,820 K according to its annual income of -33,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,160 K and its income totaled -6,950 K.