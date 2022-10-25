Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 21.01% last month.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $6.63, down -2.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.64 and dropped to $6.365 before settling in for the closing price of $6.63. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNE has traded in a range of $4.02-$9.69.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -8.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -789.10%. With a float of $175.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.43 million.

In an organization with 482 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.64, operating margin of -35.33, and the pretax margin is -36.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 46.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 102,365. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 1,551,374 shares.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -35.94 while generating a return on equity of -14.78.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -789.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -33.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.76 million. That was better than the volume of 3.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (CLNE) raw stochastic average was set at 49.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.22. However, in the short run, Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.61. Second resistance stands at $6.76. The third major resistance level sits at $6.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.21. The third support level lies at $6.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 222,778K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 255,650 K in contrast with the sum of -93,150 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,220 K and last quarter income was -13,240 K.