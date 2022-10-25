CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.62% last month.

October 24, 2022, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) trading session started at the price of $17.72. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.94 and dropped to $17.43 before settling in for the closing price of $17.68. A 52-week range for CNX has been $13.00 – $24.21.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 22.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.90%. With a float of $183.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.02 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 441 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.80, operating margin of +48.61, and the pretax margin is -26.70.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CNX Resources Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of CNX Resources Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.57) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -20.92 while generating a return on equity of -12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.60% during the next five years compared to 0.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.94 in the near term. At $18.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.17. The third support level lies at $16.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Key Stats

There are 189,452K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.37 billion. As of now, sales total 756,790 K while income totals -498,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 420,420 K while its last quarter net income were 33,360 K.