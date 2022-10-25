Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) kicked off at the price of $46.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 24, 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) opened at $45.97, higher 2.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.79 and dropped to $45.71 before settling in for the closing price of $45.68. Price fluctuations for CCEP have ranged from $41.80 to $59.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 96.80% at the time writing. With a float of $289.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 36.67%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.00

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, CCEP], we can find that recorded value of 1.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.37.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 36.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.50. The third major resistance level sits at $48.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.98.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

There are currently 456,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,283 M according to its annual income of 1,162 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,794 M and its income totaled 134,000 K.