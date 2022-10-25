Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) with a beta value of 1.82 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.15, soaring 1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.17 and dropped to $1.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, CYH’s price has moved between $1.88 and $15.29.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -7.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.80%. With a float of $125.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.10 million.

The firm has a total of 66000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.37, operating margin of +10.37, and the pretax margin is +4.03.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Community Health Systems Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 2,352,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 800,000 shares at a rate of $2.94, taking the stock ownership to the 4,059,196 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 200,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $600,000. This insider now owns 3,259,196 shares in total.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$2.56. This company achieved a net margin of +1.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.75% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Trading Performance Indicators

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Community Health Systems Inc., CYH], we can find that recorded value of 2.94 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Community Health Systems Inc.’s (CYH) raw stochastic average was set at 5.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.27. The third major resistance level sits at $2.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.79.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 325.29 million based on 134,713K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,368 M and income totals 230,000 K. The company made 2,934 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -326,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.