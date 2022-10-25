CRIS (Curis Inc.) climbed 5.54 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 24, 2022, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) trading session started at the price of $0.72, that was 5.54% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7681 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. A 52-week range for CRIS has been $0.68 – $7.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.30%. With a float of $86.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.65 million.

The firm has a total of 60 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.74, operating margin of -395.01, and the pretax margin is -426.67.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Curis Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Curis Inc. is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 48.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 9,499. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 3,094 shares at a rate of $3.07, taking the stock ownership to the 64,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s President & CEO sold 2,406 for $3.18, making the entire transaction worth $7,651. This insider now owns 67,971 shares in total.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -426.67 while generating a return on equity of -41.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Curis Inc. (CRIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Curis Inc., CRIS], we can find that recorded value of 0.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Curis Inc.’s (CRIS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8757, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6022. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7853. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8108. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8534. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7172, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6746. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6491.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Key Stats

There are 91,645K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 68.92 million. As of now, sales total 10,650 K while income totals -45,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,390 K while its last quarter net income were -15,940 K.